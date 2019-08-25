Comparing of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.70 N/A 2.88 7.59 Permianville Royalty Trust 3 5.97 N/A 0.40 6.43

Demonstrates Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Permianville Royalty Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Permianville Royalty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Oasis Midstream Partners LP. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is currently more expensive than Permianville Royalty Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Permianville Royalty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Permianville Royalty Trust 0.00% 15.4% 15.4%

Analyst Ratings

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Permianville Royalty Trust Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential is 84.21% at a $28 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Permianville Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 4.8%. About 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.8% of Permianville Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Permianville Royalty Trust -0.78% -10.56% -23.03% -0.65% -23.03% 35.11%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than Permianville Royalty Trust

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats on 10 of the 11 factors Permianville Royalty Trust.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.