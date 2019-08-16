Comparing of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) and Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.73 N/A 2.88 7.59 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 58 2.14 N/A 5.27 9.74

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Occidental Petroleum Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oasis Midstream Partners LP. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is presently more affordable than Occidental Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6% Occidental Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 19% 9.1%

Analyst Ratings

Oasis Midstream Partners LP and Occidental Petroleum Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Occidental Petroleum Corporation 1 4 1 2.17

The consensus price target of Oasis Midstream Partners LP is $28, with potential upside of 80.76%. Occidental Petroleum Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $63.33 consensus price target and a 44.06% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Oasis Midstream Partners LP seems more appealing than Occidental Petroleum Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares and 85.6% of Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares. About 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52% Occidental Petroleum Corporation -1.33% 3.17% -10.65% -23.31% -38.35% -16.32%

For the past year Oasis Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend while Occidental Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Occidental Petroleum Corporation beats Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride; and other chemicals, such as resorcinol. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity, as well as oil, NGLs, gas, and other commodities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.