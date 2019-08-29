Comparing of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Its Competitors

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 41.78% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has 19.27% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation N/A 8 23.06 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.52 1.58 2.58

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 144.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s competitors beat on 7 of the 6 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.