Comparing of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

We are contrasting Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|8
|4.93
|N/A
|0.36
|23.57
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.84
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.78% and 52% respectively. Insiders held 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation
|-1.28%
|1.81%
|-0.82%
|0.95%
|0%
|9.16%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|-1.44%
|-9.67%
|17.43%
|14.17%
|6.75%
|21.6%
For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
