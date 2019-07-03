Comparing of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

We are contrasting Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.93 N/A 0.36 23.57 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.84 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.78% and 52% respectively. Insiders held 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.