Comparing of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.89 N/A 0.36 23.06 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 16.90 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.78% and 4.77% respectively. About 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.