Comparing of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

Since Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.89 N/A 0.36 23.06 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 17.05 N/A 0.65 20.03

Table 1 highlights Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is presently more expensive than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares and 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares. About 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation was less bullish than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.