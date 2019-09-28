Comparing of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (OCSI) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO)

Both Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GLO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 -3.70 N/A 0.36 23.06 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.26 36.35

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund. Clough Global Opportunities Fund seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.12% -2.01% -4.17% -2.59% -1.66% 6.84% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.25% 1.18% -4.06% 3.28% -15.25% 14.82%

For the past year Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.