Comparing of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Both Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) and CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 5 4.81 N/A 1.06 5.02 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.53 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

CURO Group Holdings Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 average price target and a 37.81% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation and CURO Group Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 54.01% and 48.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 17.68% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 3.3% are CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation 0.57% -1.11% 1.14% 11.27% 9.45% 26% CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87%

For the past year Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation was less bullish than CURO Group Holdings Corp.

Summary

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors CURO Group Holdings Corp.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.