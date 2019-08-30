Comparing of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 49 5.88 N/A 3.01 16.82 Medley Management Inc. 3 2.00 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% Medley Management Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. Medley Management Inc. on the other hand, has 1.38 beta which makes it 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Medley Management Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a -11.78% downside potential and a consensus target price of $46.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 49.9% respectively. About 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Medley Management Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% Medley Management Inc. 42.19% 35.89% 17.42% -26.74% -10.13% -12.69%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Medley Management Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.