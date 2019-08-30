Comparing of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

Both Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|49
|5.88
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|2.00
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
Risk and Volatility
Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.54 beta. Medley Management Inc. on the other hand, has 1.38 beta which makes it 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Medley Management Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a -11.78% downside potential and a consensus target price of $46.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Medley Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 49.9% respectively. About 2.5% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Medley Management Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC had bullish trend while Medley Management Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Medley Management Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
