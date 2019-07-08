Comparing of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|46
|6.20
|N/A
|2.88
|17.13
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|15.6%
|1.6%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a consensus price target of $46, and a -8.33% downside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.9% and 51.35%. 0.7% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.1%
|-2.13%
|14.87%
|20.64%
|23.51%
|23.97%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|-0.07%
|-2.05%
|3.24%
|3.45%
|-0.35%
|21.32%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
