Comparing of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 46 6.20 N/A 2.88 17.13 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 15.6% 1.6% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a consensus price target of $46, and a -8.33% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oaktree Capital Group LLC and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.9% and 51.35%. 0.7% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.1% -2.13% 14.87% 20.64% 23.51% 23.97% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund -0.07% -2.05% 3.24% 3.45% -0.35% 21.32%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.