Comparing of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC 48 5.98 N/A 3.01 16.82 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Oaktree Capital Group LLC and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Oaktree Capital Group LLC has an average target price of $46, and a -10.24% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 0% respectively. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.