Comparing of Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|48
|5.98
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Oaktree Capital Group LLC and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Oaktree Capital Group LLC and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Oaktree Capital Group LLC has an average target price of $46, and a -10.24% downside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Oaktree Capital Group LLC and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 77.6% and 0% respectively. Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
For the past year Oaktree Capital Group LLC has stronger performance than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats on 8 of the 8 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
