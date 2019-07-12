Comparing of Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp 19 3.68 N/A 1.42 13.60 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 29 4.40 N/A 2.27 13.11

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Oak Valley Bancorp. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Oak Valley Bancorp has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oak Valley Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 0.00% 0% 0% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.42 and its 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s 1.23 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.8% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares and 84.9% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders owned 10.1% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oak Valley Bancorp 1.36% -2.42% 9.44% 13.94% -4.16% 5.85% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. -2.07% 3.15% -2.52% -0.27% -27.62% 16.85%

For the past year Oak Valley Bancorp has weaker performance than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Oak Valley Bancorp.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of commercial loans, including short-term working capital, operating lines of credit, equipment purchases, leasehold improvements, construction, and commercial real estate acquisitions or refinancing, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, auto loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. In addition, the company provides small business administration lending; trade finance; online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 19, 2017, it operated through 16 branches in Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, and Tracy; 2 branches in Sonora; 3 branches in Modesto; and 3 branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.