Comparing of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1284.62 N/A -0.17 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -15.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.79 shows that Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.63 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8. Competitively, Millendo Therapeutics Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Millendo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.5, while its potential upside is 235.71%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Millendo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6% and 59.8% respectively. About 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.03% of Millendo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Millendo Therapeutics Inc. -9.92% -21.96% -38.3% -4.29% -27.88% 23.4%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has stronger performance than Millendo Therapeutics Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.