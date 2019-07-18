Comparing of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 610.99 N/A -0.18 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, Krystal Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Krystal Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.3% and 43.4% respectively. Insiders held 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.