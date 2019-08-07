Comparing of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 702.29 N/A -0.17 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.90 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Incyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Incyte Corporation has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8 respectively. Its competitor Incyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Incyte Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Incyte Corporation 0 6 3 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Incyte Corporation is $88.33, which is potential 9.78% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Incyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6% and 94.7% respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Incyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was less bullish than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.