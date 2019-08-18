Comparing of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

As Biotechnology companies, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 640.88 N/A -0.17 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 13.94 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8 and 8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation. Its rival HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 174.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6% and 35.9% respectively. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.