Comparing of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

We will be comparing the differences between Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 0.00 39.43M -0.17 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 -0.17 38.19M -2.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2,181,586,809.78% -175.8% -144.9% Gossamer Bio Inc. 195,245,398.77% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8. The Current Ratio of rival Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors Gossamer Bio Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.