Comparing of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 640.88 N/A -0.17 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta which is 102.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are 8 and 8. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 352.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6% and 54.7%. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Comparatively, 4.5% are Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.