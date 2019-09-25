Comparing of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1239.43 N/A -0.17 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 8.56 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.79 beta indicates that Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8 and a Quick Ratio of 8. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares and 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.