Comparing of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 671.58 N/A -0.18 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -96.6% -79.4%

Risk and Volatility

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 1.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a 2.89 beta and it is 189.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.5. Meanwhile, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.3% and 29.5%. About 5.2% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.97% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -1.17% 24.85% 141.34% 103.86% -63.62% 248.76%

For the past year Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.