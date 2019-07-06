Comparing of Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) and Its Peers

We are comparing Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nxt-ID Inc. has 3.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 47.86% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Nxt-ID Inc. has 5.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 18.53% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nxt-ID Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nxt-ID Inc. 0.00% -41.80% -16.80% Industry Average 146.06% 69.09% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Nxt-ID Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nxt-ID Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 23.31M 15.96M 77.12

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Nxt-ID Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nxt-ID Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.25 2.50 2.72

$2 is the average target price of Nxt-ID Inc., with a potential upside of 183.61%. The rivals have a potential upside of 53.45%. Given Nxt-ID Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nxt-ID Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nxt-ID Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nxt-ID Inc. 0.54% -12.16% -29.28% -28.68% -59.29% 22.72% Industry Average 4.95% 12.03% 19.66% 26.29% 45.55% 35.99%

For the past year Nxt-ID Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nxt-ID Inc. are 0.7 and 0.5. Competitively, Nxt-ID Inc.’s rivals have 2.82 and 2.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nxt-ID Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nxt-ID Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Nxt-ID Inc. is 241.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -1.41. In other hand, Nxt-ID Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.41 which is 40.82% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Nxt-ID Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nxt-ID Inc.’s rivals beat Nxt-ID Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Nxt-ID, Inc., a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers World Ventures SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, a travel company with approximately 500,000 members; and develops NXT SmartPay, a standalone solution with the ability to make payments on various devices through magnetic stripes, as well as through interaction with a terminal through EMC, near field communication (NFC), or barcode functionality. The company also provides Wi-Mag, an antenna and payment technology solution that is embedded in a mobile device to make wireless payments at various point-of sale terminals, which do not require NFC or EMV; and IoT Stamp, a connected electronics module that fits within various devices, including smartcards or watch bands. In addition, it offers monitored and non-monitored personal emergency response systems. Further, the company engages in developing MobileBio VoiceMatch, a method of recognizing speakers and specific words through multi-factor recognition; and facial recognition products, such as 3D FaceMatch and 3D SketchArtist for access control, law enforcement, and travel and immigration. It intends to serve companies, individuals, law enforcement, the defense industry, and the U.S. Department of Defense. Nxt-ID, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.