Comparing of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.85 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.23% and 52%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.1% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Group Inc. beats Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.