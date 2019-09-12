Comparing of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|13.71
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 40.23% and 58.08% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.33%
|0.38%
|1.87%
|7.12%
|3.21%
|9.56%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.82%
|0.31%
|-0.1%
|2.23%
|-14.32%
|6.76%
For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Summary
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
