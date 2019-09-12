Comparing of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:FTF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 13.71 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 40.23% and 58.08% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.33% 0.38% 1.87% 7.12% 3.21% 9.56% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.82% 0.31% -0.1% 2.23% -14.32% 6.76%

For the past year Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Summary

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.