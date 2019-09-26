Comparing of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Both Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 42 0.66 N/A 7.59 5.39

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Athene Holding Ltd.’s potential upside is 19.20% and its average price target is $50.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund was more bullish than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.