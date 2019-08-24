Comparing of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.17 N/A -1.03 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.83 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and WisdomTree Investments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares and 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. shares. Competitively, WisdomTree Investments Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.