Comparing of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 17.93 N/A -1.03 0.00 SEI Investments Company 54 5.18 N/A 3.07 19.44

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and SEI Investments Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and SEI Investments Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.91% and 71.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors SEI Investments Company beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.