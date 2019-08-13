Comparing of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.26 N/A -1.03 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.42 N/A 0.28 81.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 45.83% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.91% of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund was less bullish than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.