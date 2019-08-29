Comparing of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.52 N/A -1.03 0.00 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 23% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.