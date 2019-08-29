Comparing of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)

Both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|10
|18.52
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 23% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
|0%
|2.48%
|5.81%
|8.7%
|8.48%
|26.95%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund had bullish trend while Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.