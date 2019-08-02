Comparing of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Since Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 10 18.46 N/A -1.03 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 32 0.81 N/A 4.76 7.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Encore Capital Group Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 15.02% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.91% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, 2.2% are Encore Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund 0% 2.48% 5.81% 8.7% 8.48% 26.95% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.7% 5.92% 30.93% 22.38% -1.02% 53.11%

For the past year Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund was less bullish than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Encore Capital Group Inc. beats Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.