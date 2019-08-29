Comparing of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) and Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

As Diversified Investments companies, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) and Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 13.93 N/A 1.14 12.63 Ares Capital Corporation 18 5.53 N/A 1.94 9.55

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and Ares Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ares Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Ares Capital Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and Ares Capital Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and Ares Capital Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Capital Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Ares Capital Corporation’s potential upside is 5.67% and its average price target is $19.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.45% of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 40.3% of Ares Capital Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.48% of Ares Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.7% 2.71% 4.96% 10.02% 8.69% 14.67% Ares Capital Corporation 2.15% 3.22% 5.03% 14.54% 10.92% 19.46%

For the past year Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Capital Corporation.

Summary

Ares Capital Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.