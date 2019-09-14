Comparing of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.52 N/A 0.70 22.06 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.74 N/A 0.98 17.15

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is presently more expensive than Solar Senior Capital Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.55% and 22.35%. About 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.81% are Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.