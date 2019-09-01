Comparing of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 17.00 N/A 0.70 22.06 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.72 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. PennantPark Investment Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PennantPark Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and PennantPark Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 26.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats PennantPark Investment Corporation.