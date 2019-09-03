Comparing of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Both Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.80 N/A 0.70 22.06 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.73 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Clough Global Equity Fund. Clough Global Equity Fund appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Clough Global Equity Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.55% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund shares. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share owned by insiders are 0.17%. Comparatively, Clough Global Equity Fund has 0.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Clough Global Equity Fund.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.