Comparing of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.76 N/A 0.70 22.06 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.55% and 32.31%. Insiders owned roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.