Comparing of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|15
|16.76
|N/A
|0.70
|22.06
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.55% and 32.31%. Insiders owned roughly 0.17% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.94%
|3.36%
|5.26%
|10.32%
|11.1%
|15.88%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
For the past year Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.