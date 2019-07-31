Comparing of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) and Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

We will be contrasting the differences between Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) and Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Investments industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.53 N/A 0.64 20.12 Nasdaq Inc. 91 3.80 N/A 4.89 18.58

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nasdaq Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nasdaq Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) and Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nasdaq Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 3.5%

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nasdaq Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Nasdaq Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Nasdaq Inc. is $94.5, which is potential -1.94% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nasdaq Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.38% and 82.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Nasdaq Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.23% 2.45% 5.81% 10.98% 6.85% 11.07% Nasdaq Inc. -0.25% 2.59% 3.15% 0.4% 0.4% 11.27%

For the past year Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Nasdaq Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Nasdaq Inc. beats Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nasdaq, Inc. provides trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public company services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes; and provides clearing, settlement, and central depository services. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Corporate Services segment offers investor relations products and services, including investor relations content, analytics, and advisory services, as well as communication tools. This segment also provides a platform and services that enable customers to produce Webcasts for investor and public relations, marketing, and internal communications applications; and a collaboration platform for boards of directors or various teams collaborating on confidential initiatives. In addition, it operates various listing platforms, which offer capital raising solutions for private and public companies. The companyÂ’s Information Services segment sells and distributes historical and real-time quote and trade information to market participants and data distributors; and develops and licenses Nasdaq branded indexes, associated derivatives, and financial products, as well as provides custom calculation services for third-party clients. Nasdaq, Inc.Â’s Market Technology segment provides solutions for trading, clearing, settlement, surveillance, and information dissemination to markets. It also provides broker services through SMARTS, a managed service designed for brokers and other market participants; and enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance software and services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.