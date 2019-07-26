Comparing of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.44 N/A 0.81 17.25 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 4 5.66 N/A 0.04 72.75

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.42% 4.64% 11.45% 8.2% 9.81% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.