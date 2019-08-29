Comparing of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

We are contrasting Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.63 N/A 0.81 17.90 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.55% and 23.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.