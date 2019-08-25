Comparing of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.62 N/A 0.81 17.90 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.