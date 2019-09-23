Comparing of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.49 N/A 0.81 17.90 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.