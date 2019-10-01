Comparing of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH)

This is a contrast between Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBH) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.81 17.90 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 highlights Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 25.17% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.