Comparing of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

We are contrasting Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.81 17.90 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 134 0.00 2.96M 14.34 9.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 2,213,249.59% 24.5% 16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.55% and 57.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has 13.97% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.