Comparing of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

We are comparing Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.59 N/A 0.81 17.90 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.42 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.55% of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.18% 3.05% 4.69% 10.42% 12.13% 13.97% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) New Jersey Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on June 1, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.