Comparing of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 14 19.35 N/A 0.52 26.47 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22% Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. 0.46% 1.26% 0.2% 5.59% -3.53% 10.87%

For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.