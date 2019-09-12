Comparing of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NJV) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|14
|19.35
|N/A
|0.52
|26.47
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund and Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund shares and 36.46% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund
|0.22%
|2.55%
|2.73%
|6.39%
|8.58%
|7.22%
|Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
|0.46%
|1.26%
|0.2%
|5.59%
|-3.53%
|10.87%
For the past year Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has weaker performance than Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Summary
Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.