Comparing of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.95 N/A 1.17 12.05 Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.74% and 42.42% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.26% 2.39% 2.66% 10.37% 7.15% 17.34%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was more bullish than Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.