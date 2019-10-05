Comparing of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)

This is a contrast between Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 0.00 N/A 1.17 12.05 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.