Comparing of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Both Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 12.92 N/A 1.17 12.05 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.55 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc. Hennessy Advisors Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Hennessy Advisors Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.