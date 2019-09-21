Comparing of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Since Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.65 N/A 1.39 11.54 Noah Holdings Limited 41 0.00 N/A 1.95 16.59

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Noah Holdings Limited is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Noah Holdings Limited 0.00% 14.2% 10.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Noah Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Noah Holdings Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Noah Holdings Limited’s consensus price target is $52, while its potential upside is 69.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Noah Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 79.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 84.6% of Noah Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23% Noah Holdings Limited -3.92% -27.75% -40.07% -27.49% -37.23% -25.35%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend while Noah Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Noah Holdings Limited beats on 10 of the 11 factors Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. Its wealth management products and services include fixed income products, such as corporate credit products, real estate credit funds, factoring products, and mezzanine financing products linked to corporate merger and acquisitions and buyouts, and others; private equity products, such as investments in various private equity funds sponsored by domestic and international asset/fund management firms, as well as real estate equity funds and private equity funds of funds; secondary market equity fund products; and insurance products, mutual funds, and other products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.