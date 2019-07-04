Comparing of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.39 N/A -0.13 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.25 9.03

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Manning & Napier Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 51.5%. Comparatively, 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund -0.32% 1.84% 7.94% 14.57% 7.27% 15.42% Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has weaker performance than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.