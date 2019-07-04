Comparing of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.39
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Manning & Napier Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund and Manning & Napier Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.8% and 51.5%. Comparatively, 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund
|-0.32%
|1.84%
|7.94%
|14.57%
|7.27%
|15.42%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has weaker performance than Manning & Napier Inc.
Summary
Manning & Napier Inc. beats Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
