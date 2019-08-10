Comparing of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 27.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.