Comparing of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23.63% and 27.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|The Cushing Energy Income Fund
|-1.81%
|-5.87%
|-13.85%
|-11.52%
|-30.15%
|2.88%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund beats The Cushing Energy Income Fund.
