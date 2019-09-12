Comparing of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
|Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
|-1.46%
|-0.59%
|1.71%
|0%
|0%
|2.74%
For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.