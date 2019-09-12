Comparing of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NHA) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Both Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.63% of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.